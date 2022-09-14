Prince William and Prince Harry walk side by side behind grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

As Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, she was followed by her four children and eldest grandsons, including the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, on foot. King Charles III’s sons walked side by side during the procession to the Palace of Westminster, where the late monarch will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of her state funeral (Sept. 19).

The brothers were joined by their older cousin Peter Phillips as they walked behind King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. For their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last April, Peter walked between his royal cousins.

Her Majesty’s coffin, adorned with the Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, was taken on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace, where the Queen arrived on Tuesday evening, to the Palace of Westminster.

Following the Queen’s passing, the Prince of Wales released a moving statement, thanking his “Grannie.” “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all,” William said in his statement. “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can..”

Harry also paid tribute to his late grandmother with his own statement. In it, the Duke spoke about being grateful for all of their “first meetings.” He said, “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III”

William and Harry reunited over the weekend with their respective spouses, the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle. The Waleses and Sussexes, who live in California with their kids, came together two days after the Queen’s passing to view floral tributes left outside of Windsor Castle. While meeting members of the public, the Princess of Wales said (via The Telegraph), “At times like this you’ve got to come together.”