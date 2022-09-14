Queen Elizabeth II left a top-secret letter to Sydney’s residents that could only be opened in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II left a top-secret letter —time capsule style— to the residents of Sydney, Australia, that needs to be open until 2085, according to the New York Post. The late monarch reportedly wrote the letter in 1986 to celebrate the restoration of Sydney, Australia’s Queen Victoria Building, a monument that honors the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandmother Queen Victoria.
It is unknown what the letter is about; however, it is believed that she thanked the city’s residents for saving the building. At the time, a Malaysian company signed a 99-year lease that would expire in 2085.
When the time comes, Sydney’s mayor is required to open the envelope and reveal its content. “On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them,” Queen Elizabeth II advised. According to 7News Australia, the note is in a restricted area at the top of the Queen Victoria Building.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old. Although her death has caused a significant impact on those who admired her devotion, grace, and dignity, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, will be forever remembered for her love for corgies, elaborated hats, and bright, colorful outfits.
On September 12, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made it to Edinburgh, Scotland, in a procession that welcomed thousands of mourners wishing to give Her Majesty their goodbyes. The first stop at St Giles’ Cathedral allowed the public to witness the historical moment of viewing the Queen’s coffin before slating for four days at Westminster Hall.
In the meantime, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, embarked on a tour within the UK ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September. After arriving at Westminster Hall, King Charles flew to Edinburgh to walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles‘ Cathedral.