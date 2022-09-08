Queen Elizabeth’s love for corgis: What will happen to her adorable dogs?

Queen Elizabeth’s love for dogs was recognized worldwide. The British monarch was known for spending quality time with her beloved corgis, and she even created a hybrid breed with her sister, Princess Margaret, called the “dorgi.”

“She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Newsweek.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the dogs will stay in the care of the Royal family. The last pets of the Queen included two corgis, a dorgi and a cocker spaniel, with the dorgi being the eldest in the group, at age 10, and Lissy, the cocker spaniel being the youngest.

The 2018 book ‘All The Queen’s Corgis’ written by Penny Junor in 2018, details that the care of the dogs have been under the Queen’s staff.

“Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof.”

Her love for corgis goes back to 1933, when her father, George VI, brought the first corgi called Dookie, and the family quickly fell in love with the adorable animal. The Queen would have her first corgi, Susan, as a special present for her 18th birthday.