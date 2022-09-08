Celebrities react to Queen Elizabeth’s death: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Garner, Paris Hilton and more

Queen Elizabeth II has left an indelible mark in the history of the world, leaving an incredible legacy and a major impact, not just in historical events, but also in pop culture.

Following the announcement of her death, many Hollywood stars, musicians and fan-favorite celebrities have shared emotional tributes, remembering the life of the British monarch.

From Elton John and Victoria Beckham, to Paris Hilton, Jennifer Garner, Helen Mirren, and more stars, here are some of the ways celebs are honoring Queen Elizabeth.

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QDcK4dYI8X — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 8, 2022

Spanning nearly three-quarters of a century—and a world transformed many times over—Her Majesty’s was a reign without equal. I will cherish the kindnesses that Queen Elizabeth II extended to our family and the remarkable leadership, resilience, and example she showed us all. pic.twitter.com/MVLWQjXmzL — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) September 8, 2022