Celebrities react to Queen Elizabeth’s death: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Garner, Paris Hilton and more

Queen Elizabeth II has left an indelible mark in the history of the world, leaving an incredible legacy and a major impact, not just in historical events, but also in pop culture.
Following the announcement of her death, many Hollywood stars, musicians and fan-favorite celebrities have shared emotional tributes, remembering the life of the British monarch.
From Elton John and Victoria Beckham, to Paris Hilton, Jennifer Garner, Helen Mirren, and more stars, here are some of the ways celebs are honoring Queen Elizabeth.
Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QDcK4dYI8X— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 8, 2022
Spanning nearly three-quarters of a century—and a world transformed many times over—Her Majesty’s was a reign without equal. I will cherish the kindnesses that Queen Elizabeth II extended to our family and the remarkable leadership, resilience, and example she showed us all. pic.twitter.com/MVLWQjXmzL— Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) September 8, 2022
For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022
September 8, 2022
I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022
Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all i could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) September 8, 2022
The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH— ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022