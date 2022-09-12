When and where to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

On September 12, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made it to Edinburgh, Scotland, in a procession that welcomed thousands of mourners wishing to give Her Majesty their goodbyes. The first stop at St Giles’ Cathedral allowed the public to witness the historical moment of viewing the Queen’s coffin before slating for four days at Westminster Hall.

In the meantime, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will embark on a tour within the UK ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September. After arriving at Westminster Hall, King Charles flew to Edinburgh to walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles‘ Cathedral.

The world will be able to follow the Royal activities on television and Livestream. Until September 19, BBC One will show Westminster Tributes and the Service for HM the Queen.

The funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey. CNN will continue the transmission from London. In Spanish, Univision and Telemundo will be covering the funeral live. United State President Joe Biden and more world leaders are expected to attend.

©GettyImages



King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old. Although her death has caused a significant impact on those who admired her devotion, grace, and dignity, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, will be forever remembered for her love for corgies, elaborated hats, and bright, colorful outfits.

Born in Mayfair in 1926, Elizabeth acceded to the throne following her father’s death in 1952. Elizabeth was in Kenya at the time of her father’s passing. She returned to the UK as Queen with her coronation taking place over a year later on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch and in 2022 she became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.