How the Princess of Wales honored the Queen one week after her passing

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth one week after her death. Catherine stepped out on Thursday, Sept. 15, wearing the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Pearl earrings, per The Court Jeweller (Lauren Kiehna).

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales reportedly wore Her Majesty’s earrings one week after the Queen’s passing

The royal mom of three also wore a silver cross necklace with her all-black ensemble. She and the Prince of Wales visited Sandringham to view floral tributes left for the late monarch, who passed away last Thursday (Sept. 8).

Catherine also honored the Queen on Wednesday. The Princess wore Her Majesty’s diamond and pearl leaf brooch for the procession to the Palace of Westminster and the service for the reception of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Catherine rode in a car with the Queen Consort during the procession.

©Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Sandringham on Sept. 15

The Queen will lie-in-state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her state funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

Two days after Her Majesty’s death , Kensington Palace released a moving statement from the Prince of Wales. William, who is now the heir to the throne, mentioned Catherine and their kids in his statement saying, “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”