The Princess of Wales pays tribute to grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth with special accessory

The Princess of Wales honored her late grandmother-in-law on Wednesday as Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Catherine wore the late monarch’s diamond and pearl leaf Brooch (identified by The Court Jeweller) on her black coat during the procession to the Palace of Westminster.

Catherine is also said to have worn Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings. The Princess of Wales traveled by car with the Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex followed in another car.

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of her state funeral.

The Queen’s eldest grandsons, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips walked in the procession behind the late monarch’s four children: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The day after Her Majesty’s passing, King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Catherine. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” King Charles said in a speech on Sept. 9.