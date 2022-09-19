Michelle Obama shares her experience of meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama took to social media to share her experience of meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time. According to the author and philanthropist, it was her and President Barack Obama’s first trip overseas. Although she was nervous because she had “never met royalty before,” the late monarch immediately made her feel safe and welcomed.

“The very first time I met Her Majesty, the queen, was, I believe, back in April 2009,” the former first lady began. “Barack had just been elected president, and it was our very first trip overseas, and I still remember how nervous I felt,” Michelle said, referring to the time they traveled to the United Kingdom for the G-20 summit.

“I’d never met royalty before, and here I was meeting Her Majesty, perhaps the most well-known woman in the world, but I have to tell you, all of that disappeared the moment I met her,” she recalled. “She was welcoming. She was incredibly warm, kind, personable, funny. I liked her immediately.”

Mrs. Obama also shared a funny anecdote about the time she and Queen Elizabeth were standing in pain because of their shoes. “Later on that day, I found myself standing next to her again at a reception, and the two of us looked down at our heels, and I looked back over at her, and then we just had a moment of recognition, both of us realizing that our feet were hurting, and I remember looking back at her, and then back around the room just thinking, when is all of this standing around with world leaders gonna finally wrap up?‘ and we both started laughing,” she said.

“That moment has always meant so much to me. I put it in my book, ‘Becoming’ because it was so important,” Obama added, referring to her memoir. “In the years since, Her Majesty has meant so much to our entire family. She’s shown such kindness and generosity, especially toward our daughters and my mom during a separate trip we made there.”

“Through it all, she’s always been extraordinary. Her charm, her levelheadedness has proven to me that she is far more than just a figurehead. She is a true embodiment of grace and elegance and dignity for us, and for many others around the world,” she concluded.