The four Kings of Spain reappeared together at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and Sofía of Spain traveled to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The former king and queen of Spain entered the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, and, once inside, they reunited with King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the first time they had been seen together in two years.

Juan Carlos, I sat between Sofía of Spain and Queen Letizia, who was next to King Felipe. The last time they were seen publicly together was at the funeral of the Infanta Pilar of Spain, Duchess of Badajoz, and Viscountess of La Torre, which took place on January 28, 2020, in the Basilica of El Escorial.

Spain’s Sofia and Juan Carlos I stand with Spain’s King Felipe VI and Spain’s Queen Letizia as the coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, in London on September 19, 2022.

Juan Carlos I, Sofía of Spain, Queen Letizia, and King Felipe sat on the second in front of the coffin of Elizabeth II. Before them was Margaret of Denmark with her son, Prince Frederick; Carl Gustav of Sweden and Queen Silvia; and Kings William and Máxima of the Netherlands with Princess Beatriz. Behind were Felipe and Matilda of the Belgians and the Grand Dukes of Luxembourg.

Sweden’s Queen Silvia (lower left), Sweden’s King Carl Gustav XVI (lower right) Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II (C), Spain’s King Felipe VI (centre right), Spain’s Queen Letizia (centre left), Queen Mathilde of Belgium top centre) and King Philippe of Belgium (top right) attend the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

After the Queen’s state funeral, King Charles III invited the Royal Houses to Windsor Castle for a religious ceremony before Elizabeth II’s burial. At the same time, King and Queen Letizia accepted the invitation, alongside Queen Sofía. Queen Letizia has to catch a flight to New York, and it is unsure if she will be able to make it. King Emeritus Juan Carlos I declined the invitation to Windsor Castle.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the British monarch, King Felipe and Queen Letizia announced that they would be present at her funeral. The King also shared their condolences.