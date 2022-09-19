The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
The four Kings of Spain reappeared together at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The former king and queen of Spain, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the state funeral

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and Sofía of Spain traveled to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The former king and queen of Spain entered the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, and, once inside, they reunited with King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the first time they had been seen together in two years.

Juan Carlos, I sat between Sofía of Spain and Queen Letizia, who was next to King Felipe. The last time they were seen publicly together was at the funeral of the Infanta Pilar of Spain, Duchess of Badajoz, and Viscountess of La Torre, which took place on January 28, 2020, in the Basilica of El Escorial.

Spain’s Sofia and Juan Carlos I stand with Spain’s King Felipe VI and Spain’s Queen Letizia as the coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, in London on September 19, 2022.

Juan Carlos I, Sofía of Spain, Queen Letizia, and King Felipe sat on the second in front of the coffin of Elizabeth II. Before them was Margaret of Denmark with her son, Prince Frederick; Carl Gustav of Sweden and Queen Silvia; and Kings William and Máxima of the Netherlands with Princess Beatriz. Behind were Felipe and Matilda of the Belgians and the Grand Dukes of Luxembourg.

Sweden’s Queen Silvia (lower left), Sweden’s King Carl Gustav XVI (lower right) Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II (C), Spain’s King Felipe VI (centre right), Spain’s Queen Letizia (centre left), Queen Mathilde of Belgium top centre) and King Philippe of Belgium (top right) attend the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

After the Queen’s state funeral, King Charles III invited the Royal Houses to Windsor Castle for a religious ceremony before Elizabeth II’s burial. At the same time, King and Queen Letizia accepted the invitation, alongside Queen Sofía. Queen Letizia has to catch a flight to New York, and it is unsure if she will be able to make it. King Emeritus Juan Carlos I declined the invitation to Windsor Castle.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the British monarch, King Felipe and Queen Letizia announced that they would be present at her funeral. The King also shared their condolences.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend a Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade during a State visit by the King and Queen of Spain on July 12, 2017 in London, England. This is the first state visit by the current King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the last being in 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

The Windsors and the Spanish Royal Family have family ties that go back several centuries. The Duke of Edinburgh, husband of the late sovereign and born in Greece, was a distant uncle of Queen Sofía and also distantly related to King Emeritus Juan Carlos. They were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria of England. In addition, Constantine of Greece, brother of Queen Sofia and uncle of Felipe VI, was one of Prince William’s godparents at baptism.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and King Juan Carlos of Spain with their respective spouses, Prince Philip and Queen Sofia, circa 1990.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old. Although her death has caused a significant impact on those who admired her devotion, grace, and dignity, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, will be forever remembered for her love for corgies, elaborated hats, and bright, colorful outfits.

On September 12, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made it to Edinburgh, Scotland, in a procession that welcomed thousands of mourners wishing to give Her Majesty their goodbyes. The first stop at St Giles’ Cathedral allowed the public to witness the historical moment of viewing the Queen’s coffin before slating for four days at Westminster Hall.

In the meantime, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, embarked on a tour within the UK ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September. After arriving at Westminster Hall, King Charles flew to Edinburgh to walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles‘ Cathedral.


