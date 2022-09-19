Queen Letizia bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in style

On September 8, the entire world was shocked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an unforgettable woman. Since then, the tributes in her honor have followed one another, with the Queen’s state funeral as the most watched event. This morning, more than 2,000 guests gathered, including the kings of Spain. As expected, Queen Letizia paid tribute to the Monarch with a somber and respectful image, which has been accompanied by a new headdress with a net.

Sofía of Spain and King Emeritus Juan-Carlos were also present. Queen Letizia wore a black dress with buttons on the shoulders, by Carolina Herrera, with thick stockings, following the protocol. In addition, she chose a wide diadem-type headdress with a back bow and a net that covered her face, by Cherubina. Letizia was wearing her pen-shaped earrings signed by Chanel. An accessory that is made of 18-carat white gold and enhanced with diamonds.

Queen Letizia accessorized her look with leather gloves. She opted for a Giorgio Armani bag with a short handle, very much in tune with the models that Elizabeth II liked and with which it defined her most iconic image. Lastly, she completes her style with matching leather pumps and a thin belt; a simple and elegant look.