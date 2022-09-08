David Beckham is one of the many celebrities paying respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. The former soccer player shared a gallery of photos of The Queen, writing he is “truly saddened” by her death in the caption.

“What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world,” he wrote.



“How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days, she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family,” the 47-year-old concluded.

David was lucky enough to meet the Queen on several occasions. Check out photos of them throughout the years below.