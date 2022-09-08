Queen Elizabeth has left a legacy in her nation and around the world, but her story goes beyond the royal role she held for more than 70 years. Although many knew her as the queen, on a personal level she was the tender great-grandmother of 12 little grandkids who will carry in their hearts a different story from the one known over the world.

From the marriage between Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh three princes and one princess were born: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. These children have become parents and even three of them are already grandparents, with which the queen and her husband became proud great-grandparents.