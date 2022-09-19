Royals and leaders from around the world descended upon Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain were among attendees, which also included the late Queen’s family.

Following the British monarch’s passing on Sept. 8, various foreign royals paid tribute to King Charles III’s mother with statements, messages, as well as posts on social media.

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared on her personal Instagram that she was “deeply saddened at the news” of the Queen’s death, while Queen Rania of Jordan called the late Queen “an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment.”

From Spain to Bhutan and Denmark, see which foreign royals attended the Queen’s state funeral in London: