Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘deeply saddened’ by Queen Elizabeth’s death

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s thoughts are with the British royal family. Prince Albert’s wife took to her personal Instagram account on Friday to pen a tribute to the royals’ late matriarch, Queen Elizabeth.

“I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign,” Charlene wrote alongside a photo of Queen Elizabeth waving.

The Princess added, “Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people.”

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene pictured greeting Queen Elizabeth in 2012

Since Her Majesty’s passing, a number of royals, including King Felipe of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan, have reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully on Sept. 8 at Balmoral. The monarch’s eldest son Charles acceded to the throne following her death. The day after Her Majesty passed away, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Balmoral and traveled to London, where the King entered Buckingham Palace for the first time as sovereign.

The 73-year-old monarch will address the nation and the Commonwealth in a message set to broadcast on Friday, and on Saturday, His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council.