Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old. The world is showering the Royal family with good wishes and embracing the new King, Charles III. Although her followers will deeply miss her, many remember her devotion to her nation and the commonwealth for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II is an iconic figure that now passes in history books as a woman with great humor who loved her family, corgies, and eye-catching outfits so her followers could see her through the crowds.

Royals stand out for elaborate hats ranging from small and discrete to the most artistic headpiece ever. The late monarch was not a stranger to accessorizing; therefore, HOLA! USA made a list of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite styles of hats.