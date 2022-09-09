What To Watch: 7 movies & shows that feature Queen Elizabeth

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today, we recommend TV shows and movies that feature Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 9th at 96 years old.

Spencer (Hulu)

Princess Diana has been explored in films and novels to an almost annoying degree, something that “Spencer” uses in its favor. The film is a fictionalized account of Diana’s Christmas in 1991, a time when her relationship with Prince Charles is reaching a boiling point, and plays like a psychological horror story. Kristen Stewart is amazing in the lead role.

The Crown (Netflix)

The British Monarchy has inspired numerous adaptations, perhaps none as popular and beloved as Netflix’s “The Crown.” The series, which aired its first season in 2016, has earned all sorts of awards since and is the perfect pick for someone who’s interested in Queen Elizabeth II, following her reign and encompassing the many controversies and complications that have occurred over the course of her life.

The Princess (HBO Max)

If looking for something more factual, “The Princess” is the latest documentary to tackle the legacy of Princess Diana. The documentary uses recently revealed testimony and rare archival footage to weave its narrative.