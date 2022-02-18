Kristen Stewart talks about Princess Diana, her Oscar nomination & her engagement

Kristen Stewart earned her first Academy Award nomination this year. Her turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer” was critically revered and praised for showing a different take on a story that we’re all so acquainted with. She was featured as one of eight performers in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue, discussing Princess Diana, her work in the set and how honored she feels to be recognized by her peers.

“Everyone wants to win an Oscar, you know?” she said in her interview. “I’m totally touched.” Stewart went a bit more in depth in her role and the research and aspects of Princess Diana that helped her nail the performance. “One of the remarkable things is that she was so friendless,” she said. “I’m constantly going, ‘Where was your f**king homie?’”

Stewart also discussed her experience working with the film’s director, Pablo Larrain, whose previous film, “Jackie”, was a similar dreamy biopic centered on an outstanding lead performance. “He just loves this movie and me so much, and the purity of that is the sweetest and coolest thing,” she said. She also made it clear that the film means a lot to her, regardless of the awards. “We had such a great f**king time. There’s no way around that.”

Pablo Larrain and Kristen Stewart at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

Stewart also talked about her engagement to Dylan Meyer and their plans for making a TV series together, where Stewart will star. “I love being engaged,” she said. Of working together, she said she was afraid of messing with their relationship with the element of work, but that it all worked out in the end. “We discovered a superbrain,” she said.

“Spencer” follows Princess Diana over a period of three days, spending Christmas in Sandringham House. The film is a fictional and intimate account of what could have been going on through Diana’s mind, touching upon her relationships with the royal family and her eating disorder.

The Academy Awards will screen on March 27th.