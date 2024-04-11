What King Felipe awarded Princess Catharina-Amalia ahead of his and Queen Letizia’s state visit

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands has been awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic by King Felipe of Spain. It was given in “appreciation” of the 20-year-old Princess.

“Wanting to give proof of My Royal appreciation to Her Royal Highness the Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, and after deliberation by the Council of Ministers in its meeting on April 9, 2024, I come to grant you the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel the Catholic,” a state official newsletter dated April 10 reads (translated to English). “Given in Madrid, on April 9, 2024. FELIPE R.”

King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s state visit to the Netherlands will begin on April 17

The granting of the order came ahead of King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s state visit to the Netherlands. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will officially welcome the the Spanish royals in Amsterdam on April 17. Later in the evening, the Dutch King and Queen will host a state banquet at the Royal Palace, which Princess Catharina-Amalia is set to attend. It will mark the Princess of Orange’s first-ever state banquet.

The following day, the Princess ﻿will join her parents, as well as King Felipe and Queen Letizia at a reception at the STRAAT Museum, where the royal couples will open an exhibition of ten Spanish and Dutch muralists.

Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest of Queen Maxima and King William-Alexander’s children, and is first in line to the Dutch throne.