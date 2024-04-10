King Felipe shares update on mom following Queen Sofia’s hospitalization

Queen Sofia of Spain is said to be doing well after being taken to the hospital. King Felipe spoke about his 85-year-old mother on Wednesday after visiting her at Hospital Ruber Internacional in Madrid.

King Felipe shared an update on his mother as he left the hospital on April 10

“She is very well, cheerful and eager to be discharged and return as soon as possible,” His Majesty said from his car, according to HOLA! Spain (translated to English).

Per reports, Queen Sofia was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening for a urinary tract infection. ABC Spain reported that Felipe was also with his mother at the hospital on April 9.

The day before being hospitalized, Queen Sofia attended a funeral mass in memory of her nephew Fernando Gómez-Acebo, who passed away last month. Fernando was the son of Infanta Pilar, King Juan Carlos I’s sister. King Felipe and Queen Letizia also attended the mass on Monday, April 8.

Queen Sofia was out on April 8 for a mass in honor of her late nephew

According to El Mundo, Queen Sofia planned to travel to Huesca on April 12 to learn about the work of a food bank, but the visit has been cancelled. Meanwhile, King Felipe and Queen Letizia are scheduled to pay a state visit to the Netherlands next week.

The state visit will include a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, which Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ eldest child, Princess Catherina-Amalia, is set to attend—marking her first-ever state banquet!