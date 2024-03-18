Princess Leonor of Spain recently reunited with her father King Felipe. His Majesty visited the San Gregorio National Training Centre as his firstborn and other students of the General Military Academy carried out manoeuvres. King Felipe’s visit with Leonor took place on Friday, March 15, according to Vanitatis. In pictures shared by the palace, the proud father was photographed shaking his daughter’s hand and sweetly giving her a pat on the back.

