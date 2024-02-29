Queen Letizia changes up her look with short new haircut

Queen Letizia of Spain has a new look! The royal mom of two debuted a fresh haircut on Wednesday as she and King Felipe welcomed the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña Palacios and his wife Leticia Ocampos to Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia debuted her haircut on Feb. 28 in Madrid

The Spanish Queen looked business chic﻿ wearing an olive green double breasted blazer and matching trousers from Bimba y Lola (via UFO No More) for their lunch at the palace.

Letizia showed off her chic haircut one day after her trip to the UK. The Queen’s hair was noticeably longer on Tuesday at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine II.

©Getty Images



The King and Queen received the President of Paraguay and his wife at Zarzuela Palace

Felipe and Letizia joined members of the Greek royal family and British royals at the memorial service, which was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The late Greek King was the younger brother of Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia.

Queen Sofia and her sister Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark also attended their late brother’s memorial service on Feb. 27, as did Felipe’s sisters Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina and their father Juan Carlos I.

©Getty Images



The Spanish royal couple attended the memorial service for King Constantine on Feb. 27

Letizia and Felipe were seated at the service behind Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece’s daughter Princess Olympia and son Prince Achilleas.

King Constantine II, who was a godfather to Prince William, died in January of 2023 at the age of 82. Felipe and Letizia traveled to Athens, Greece for his funeral last year. In Crown Prince Pavlos’ eulogy for his father, he said, “Family was [a] core value to you and our mother [Queen Anne-Marie]. It has always been your strong belief that it is the foundation of society. Together, you created a large family, inseparably united by love for each other and a sense of duty for the country. By the grace of God, you drew your last breath in our country, which you always loved, above all else, throughout your life.”