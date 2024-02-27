Members of the Greek and Spanish royal families were out in full force on Tuesday for King Constantine II of Greece’s memorial service﻿. The service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor took place over a year after the last King of Greece’s passing﻿. The late royal—whose grandfather King Constantine I was brothers with King Charles’ paternal grandfather, Prince Andrew—died﻿ in Athens at the age of 82 in January of 2023. In Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece’s eulogy for his father last year, the King’s eldest son said (via AP), “By the grace of God, you drew your last breath in our country, which you always loved above all else throughout your life.”

Pavlos and his wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal were among the attendees at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine II on Feb. 27. As were the late King’s sisters: Queen Sofia of Spain and Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark. Scroll to see other royals who were in attendance...