Crown Princess reveals she and daughter are Swifties

Taylor Swift's Swifties includes members of the Greek royal family. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 23, to share a photo of herself and others seemingly dressed for the pop star's Eras Tour.

Marie-Chantal and her daughter Princess Olympia were pictured rocking cowgirl hats in the snapshot. The Crown Princess also included a photo of multiple arms showing off their friendship bracelets. Alongside the post, Marie-Chantal simply wrote: "Swifties 💙."

It's unclear which show the Greek royals attended in London. Olympia was in Paris on Sunday for the Vogue World: Paris event at the Place Vendôme.

Several royals stepped out in London for Taylor over the weekend. On Saturday, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posted a picture from the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attended the first night of the tour in London. Their heir to the throne was spotted dancing to Taylor's "Shake it Off" during the show on Friday, June 21, which coincided with his 42nd birthday.

© Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi/Instagram Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a picture from the concert on June 22

Charlotte and George had the chance to meet the Grammy winner with their father. According to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, the meeting happened before Taylor hit the stage. An insider told HELLO! that the Waleses "had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early."

The insider added, "They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long."

Sharing a selfie of herself with the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, plus her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Taylor wrote on Instagram: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝."

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts also posted a picture from the royals' meet and greet with the singer, writing: "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."