Prince William's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall proves he's a Swiftie dad at Taylor Swift's concert

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte weren't the only members of the British royal family at the first night of the Eras Tour in London. The Prince of Wales' cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also in attendance.

TV presenter Natalie Pinkham shared photos of Princess Anne's daughter and son-in-law in a carousel of pictures from the night. Mike looked like the ultimate Swifitie dad, rocking pink shorts and a matching jacket with a shirt that featured lyrics from Taylor's song "You Need to Calm Down."

Zara was also dressed for the occasion wearing a sequin jacket. "Omg, Mike's shirt 😂 and luv Zara's top😍," one Instagram user commented on Natalie's post, while another wrote: "Everyone needs a @mike_tindall12 in their life!"

Zara appeared to be standing next to her cousin William as he danced to "Shake it Off" during the concert on Friday. Like Zara, Princess Charlotte also got the dress code down, sparkling in a pink sequin number. The nine-year-old Princess and her older brother George, 10, got to meet Taylor on June 21 with their dad, who turned 42 that same day.

The day after the concert, the Waleses' official social media accounts shared a photo from the royal meet and greet showing Charlotte, George and William smiling as they posed for a selfie with the pop star. The caption alongside the snapshot reads: "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner took to her personal Instagram to post a selfie with the royals. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝," Taylor captioned the snapshot, which also included her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The "Blank Space" singer has previously met the Prince of Wales. Back in 2013, she and William sang “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi at the Winter Whites Gala. During his Apple Fitness+ “Time to Walk” episode in 2021, Prince William spoke about joining them on stage. He recalled (via Apple Fitness+), “I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,’” Prince William continued. “I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s “Livin‘ On a Prayer” song, I wake up. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing ’Livin‘ On a Prayer’ when I don’t even know the words?’”

The heir to the throne confessed in the episode that there was a lot of sweating going on beneath his black tie, and admitted, “Now, a lot of people might think that I’m… I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I’ve done so many now, they’re not a problem. But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it.”