The three wedding dresses Ángela Aguilar wore at her wedding to Christian Nodal

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal surprised the world when it was revealed they got married on Wednesday, July, 24, only a month and a half after they exclusively revealed to HOLA! Americas that they were a couple. For the special day, the 20-year-old singer dazzled with elegance and vintage looks. With the support and love of their families, the couple celebrated a lavish and private ceremony at Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico. Ángela paid tribute to her grandmother, Flor Silvestre, by incorporating elements into her look, honoring her family heritage.

© @programahoy Pepe walked his daughter down the aisle

Ángela's Ceremonial Wedding Dress

During the ceremony, Ángela wore a lace dress with long sleeves and a high collar, complemented by a long, voluminous train. This vintage gown, from Berta Privée and valued at over 120,000 Mexican pesos, (over $7k) bears similarities to the dress worn by her grandmother, Flor Silvestre. Ángela chose subtle makeup and a wet-look hairstyle and accessorized with earrings from her family’s jewelry collection, per Univision's Jomari Goyso.

© @programahoy Angela's wedding dress

Ángela’s Second Look

For the reception, Ángela changed into a long-sleeved, puffed-sleeve satin dress, which suited the occasion perfectly. The elegant gown featured embroidery and sheer elements at the waist and skirt but had no neckline. Social media photos captured the bride’s joy during the celebration, where she maintained her signature style and passion for fashion.

The Third Dress of the Evening

To surprise her guests, Ángela appeared later in another elegant look. This design featured a hem above the knees but still had a reserved high neckline. The dress was paired with open-toe shoes and light jewelry.

© @programahoy Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

After the ceremony, the bride's father Pepe Aguilar shared heartfelt family photos of the happy couple as they embarked on their new journey together. Ángela and Nodal also showed off their first post as husband and wife, excited for their new chapter. "Dear Angela and Christian, whether you see it or not, today you begin a new path, very different from any you've walked before. One where respect and responsibility will be your strongest guides, just as important as love," wrote the singer-songwriter patriarch in dedication to his daughter and son-in-law, wishing them the best for their next step.