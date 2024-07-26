What Cazzu was doing while Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar celebrated their wedding

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar have been making headlines for their latest relationship update. The pair stole the spotlight on Wednesday night when they celebrated their wedding ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family members at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Nodal's former romantic partner, Cazzu, was also celebrating with her daughter Inti. The mother-daughter duo attended the birthday celebration of one of the singer's closest friends. Cazzu was all smiles taking photos with her friends and holding her baby in her arms.

© Instagram/Cazzu

Details about the wedding between Angela and Christian have been slowly coming to light, including the first photos of the ceremony. However, Cazzu has yet to comment on his previous relationship but instead has decided to stay away from social media, as she shared in a recent statement.

“It's very overwhelming to be in the news everywhere for something like this... But I take responsibility for my choices and also for what I have no control over,” she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram/Cazzu

Cazzu continued; “I feel the need to let you know that I'm fine, going through this in the best way possible. I choose to stay away from social media for a bit to detox and focus on my baby, which is my priority, and on my work, while everything calms down out there.”

The singer has been working on new music and focusing on her professional career. Her latest release is a collaboration featuring Mesita titled 'Modo Animal' from her new album 'Tsunami.