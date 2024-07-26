Rosalía co-hosted alongside Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams a prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games

Paris, the City of Lights, shone even brighter as a constellation of stars gathered for a prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games. LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Comcast NBCUniversal chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, Grammy-winner and Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams, and Vogue's Anna Wintour hosted a group of athletes, artists, and entertainers at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, setting an electrifying tone on the eve of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by a unique spectacle: a three-lane track and a hip-hop hit playlist that energized the atmosphere. While some guests headed straight to the cocktail hour to savor crispy langoustines and green vegetable tartlets crafted by Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert, others lined up for the Inside Out photo booth.

© Getty Images According to Vogue, guests had the rare opportunity to see four dazzling medals up close during the cocktail hour. On display were the Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medals designed by Louis Vuitton for the 2024 Games, alongside Alexandre Arnault's New York City Marathon medal, which he proudly wore as an accessory.

© Getty Images The evening, co-hosted by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía, and Omar Sy, transformed into a game night-themed party. Celebrities showcased their competitive spirit on a massive foosball table.

© Getty Images Archery targets designed by KAWS and Tiffany blue basketballs provided further entertainment as LeBron James, Devin Booker, Angel Reese, and Jayson Tatum mingled more than they played.

© Getty Images Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White displayed Olympian-like determination at the claw machine, cheered on by Rosalía and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

© Getty Images "We appreciate your presence and we appreciate your energy—on this very special eve of what we all believe is going to be the most phenomenal Olympics," Pharrell addressed the crowd. He also highlighted Comcast NBCUniversal's charitable donation to the Olympic Refuge Foundation, supporting athletes on the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, as reported by Vogue.

The night reached its climax with a surprise performance by Tyla, who captivated the audience with her hits "Water" and "Jump," and her latest single "Thata."

For those eagerly awaiting the main event, tune into Telemundo, NBC, and Peacock from July 26 through August 11 to witness all 17 days of the epic 2024 Paris Olympics. The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

