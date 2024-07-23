Latin American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics promises to be an exciting event, with athletes worldwide showcasing their talents and striving for gold. Among the competitors, Latino and Latina athletes stand out for their exceptional skills, inspiring stories, and the pride they bring to their nations.

Here are some of the top Latin American athletes to watch at the upcoming Games.

© Getty Images Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) - Athletics Marileidy Paulino, a Dominican Republic sprinter, has rapidly gained recognition in the track and field world. She specializes in the 400 meters and clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Paulino has consistently showcased outstanding performances at the international level. Her speed, endurance, and unyielding determination make her a formidable competitor, and she is positioned to achieve even greater success in Paris.



© Getty Images Julio César La Cruz (Cuba) - Boxing Cuban boxer Julio César La Cruz is known for his slick defensive skills and tactical brilliance in the ring. La Cruz, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, aims to continue his dominance in Paris. His sharp reflexes and impeccable footwork make him a formidable opponent, and he is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation.



© Getty Images Paula Pareto (Argentina) - Judo Argentina's judo sensation and former Olympic gold medalist Paula Pareto returns to the tatami for another shot at glory. Her remarkable agility and strategic skills have earned her a place among the sport's elite.



© Getty Images Julián Álvarez (Argentina) - Soccer Julián Álvarez, a rising star in Argentine soccer, will be a key player for his national team in Paris. Known for his exceptional skills, Álvarez has already made a significant impact in international competitions. His presence on the field is expected to boost Argentina's chances of securing an Olympic medal.



© Getty Images Linda Caicedo (Colombia) - Soccer Linda Caicedo, a young and talented soccer player from Colombia, has been making waves in women's soccer. With her quick footwork, precise passing, and scoring prowess, Caicedo is poised to lead Colombia to new heights in the Olympic tournament.



© Getty Images Brenda Castillo (Dominican Republic) - Volleyball Brenda Castillo, a standout volleyball player from the Dominican Republic, is known for her incredible defensive skills and quick reflexes. As one of the best liberos in the world, Castillo's performance will be crucial to her team's success. Her leadership and experience make her a vital player to watch in the volleyball competition.



© Getty Images Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) - Gymnastics Brazil's gymnastics sensation Rebeca Andrade has already made history with her performances at the Tokyo Olympics. Known for her elegance, strength, and technical prowess, Andrade will be a strong contender for multiple medals in Paris. Her routines are expected to captivate audiences and judges. Many believe she will battle head-to-head with Simone Biles.



© Getty Images Leyanis Pérez (Cuba) - Triple Jump Leyanis Pérez, an emerging talent in the triple jump from Cuba, has shown great promise in recent competitions. Her athleticism and technique make her a potential medalist in Paris. Pérez's journey to the Olympics is a testament to her hard work and determination.



© Getty Images Glenda Morejón and Daniel Pintado (Ecuador) - Race Walking Ecuadorian racewalkers Glenda Morejón and Daniel Pintado have made significant strides in their sport. Morejón, with her impressive endurance and technique, and Pintado, known for his consistency and competitive spirit, are strong contenders in their respective events.



© Getty Images Their performances in Paris are expected to bring pride to Ecuador.



When and Where to Watch Paris 2024

The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be a spectacle like no other, taking place on July 26 along the iconic Seine River. However, the excitement begins even before this grand event, as some sporting events, including soccer and rugby, will kick off earlier due to the length of the schedule.

The coverage starts with the Men’s Soccer Competition two days before the Opening Ceremony, airing live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET on July 24. Telemundo and Universo will present over 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of the Summer Games.