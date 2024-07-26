Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lele Pons © Getty

AWARDS SEASON

Premios Juventud: Best Red Carpet Looks

Camila Cabello is there!

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 25, 2024 10:42 PM EDT

Many stars are in Puerto Rico for Premios Juventud, honoring the best in Latin music and entertainment. Going into the evening, Maluma, Peso Pluma, and Carín León lead the list of nominees with seven each. Hosted by Lele Pons, El Gordo y La Flaca co-host Clarissa Molina, and reggaeton legend Wisin, it's been an exciting night full of big wins and epic performances. But before celebrities entered the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, they walked the red carpet, showing off their personal styles and unique fashion sense. Check out the best red carpet looks of the night.

Anitta© Gladys Vega

Anitta

Lasso© Gladys Vega

Lasso

Clarissa Molina© Getty

Clarissa Molina

Fariana © Getty

Farina

Adamari Lopez© Getty

Adamari Lopez

Emilia© Getty

Emilia


Lunay© Getty

Lunay

Prince Royce© Getty

Prince Royce

Camila Cabello © Getty

Camila Cabello

Mau y Ricky © Getty

Mau y Ricky

Lele Pons © Getty

Lele Pons

Chiquis © Getty

Chiquis

Angela Aguilar © Getty

Angela Aguilar

