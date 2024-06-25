Maluma, Peso Pluma, and Carín León lead the list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2024

Premios Juventud is right around the corner. The annual event celebrates the best in Latin music and entertainment and this year Maluma, Peso Pluma, and Carín León lead the list of nominees with seven each. They join a large group of talented individuals nominated for their work. This year's motto is "Dare for More" which will be the theme for the magenta carpet and the night's festivities.
An inspiration for women, Shakira and Karol G represent Colombia with six nominations each, making their country proud. Becky G ties with Grupo Frontera with five, while Bad Bunny, Bizarrap, Farruko, Feid, Fuerza Regina, Manuel Turizo, and Ozuna compete for four awards each.
It will all come down to fans for who takes home a trophy. The decision is in the hands of the public, who can vote starting today for their favorites at PremiosJuventud.com until Monday, July 8. Taking place on July 25, Clarissa Molina, Lele Pons, and Wisin will host this year's awards. The trio will lead the night of exciting wins and live performances from the biggest names in entertainment.
Premios Juventud Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Carín León
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Sebastián Yatra
Premios Juventud Female Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Karol G
Maria Becerra
Shakira
Favorite Group or Duo of The Year
Fuerza Regida
Ha*Ash
Los Ángeles Azules
Mau y Ricky
Reik
New Generation – Female Artist
Ela Taubert
J Noa
Joaquina
Rainao
Zhamira Zambrano
New Generation – Male Artist
Christian Alicea
Dei VIzaak
Jere Klein
Los Esquivel
Luar La LLuck
RaMilo J
Omar Courtz
Venesti
New Generation – Regional Mexican
Chino Pacas
Delilah
Gabito Ballesteros
Jasiel Nuñez
Michelle Maciel
Nathan Galante
Oscar Maydon
Xavi
The Best Beatmakers
Big One
Bizarrap
Chris Jedi
Edgar Barrera
Gaby Music
MAG
Ovy on the Drums
Sky Rompiendo
Tainy
Zecca
The Perfect Collab
‘ALV’ – Arcángel & Grupo Frontera
‘Bellakeo’ – Peso Pluma & Anitta
‘Cosas de la Peda’ – Prince Royce Ft. Gabito Ballesteros
‘De Lunes a Lunes’ – Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera
‘El Jefe’ – Shakira & Fuerza Regida
‘En Esta Boca’ – Kany García & Young Miko
‘Las Mujeres’ – Carlos Vives & Juanes
‘Ni Me Debes Ni Te Debo’ – Carin León & Camilo
‘Por el Contrario’ – Becky G, Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar
‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León
OMG Collaboration
‘Celular’ – Nicky Jam
Maluma & The Chainsmokers
‘Contigo’ – Karol G & Tiësto
‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled
‘Esta Vida’ – Marshmello & Farruko
‘Freak 54 (Freak Out)’ – Pitbull & Nile Rodgers
‘K-Pop’ – Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd
‘Muñekita’ – Kali Uchis, El Alfa & JT
‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul
‘Puntería’ – Shakira & Cardi B‘
Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta
Girl Power
‘En Esta Boca’ – Kany García & Young Miko
‘La Original.MP3’ – Emilia & Tin
i‘Labios Mordidos’ – Kali Uchis & Karol G
‘Nada de Ti’ – Ana Bárbara & Majo Aguilar
'Puntería’ – Shakira & Cardi BMi
‘Dance Track’ Favorito
‘Celular’ – Nicky Jam, Maluma & The Chainsmokers
‘Contigo’ – Karol G & Tiësto
‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled
‘Esta Vida’ – Marshmello & Farruko
‘La Original.MP3’ – Emilia & Tini
‘Las Babys’ – Aitana
‘Rauw Alejandro: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 56’ – Bizarrap & Rauw Alejandro
‘Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta
Best Urban Track
‘Funk Rave’ – Anitta
‘Lala’ – Myke Towers
‘Mónaco’ – Bad Bunny
‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul
‘Qlona’ – Karol G & Peso Pluma
‘Un Cigarrillo’ – Chencho Corleone
Best Urban Mix
‘Bubalu’ – Feid & Rema
‘Borracho y Loco’ – Yandel & Myke Towers
‘Quema’ – Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma & SOG
‘Podemos Repetirlo’ – Don Omar & Checho Corleone
‘Tucu’ – Ozuna & Amarion
Best Urban Album
‘Att.’ – Young Miko
‘Cosmo’ – Ozuna
‘Forever King’ – Don Omar
‘LVEU: Vive La Tuya… No La Mía’ – Myke Towers
‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’ – Karol G
‘Mor, No Le Temas a La Oscuridad’ – Feid
‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny
‘Sol María’ – Eladio Carrión
Best Song Pop/Urban
‘Bonita’ – Daddy Yankee
‘Coco Loco’ – Maluma
‘Corazón Vacío’ – Maria Becerra
‘No Te Enamores De Él’ – Danny Ocean
‘Pasa_Je_Ro’ – Farruko
‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ – Sebastián Yatra
Best Collaboration Pop/Urban
‘Arranca’ – Becky G Ft. Omega
‘Baby Hello’ – Rauw Alejandro & Bizarrap
‘Copa Vacía’ – Shakira & Manuel Turizo
‘Esta Vida’ – Marshmello & Farruko
‘Manos Frías’ – Mau y Ricky, Reik & Beéle
‘Vagabundo’ – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo & Beéle
Best Album Pop/Urban
‘.MP3’ – Emilia
‘Bailemos Otra Vez’ – Chayanne
‘Don Juan’ – Maluma
‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ – Shakira
‘Sincerándome’ – Carlos Rivera
Tropical Hit
‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne
‘Bandido’ – Luis Figueroa
‘Mambo 23’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
‘Me Enrd’ – Prince Royce
‘Punta Cana’ – Marc Anthony
Tropical Mix
‘El Yate (Versión Salsa)’ – Lenny Tavárez & Sergio George
‘Las Mujeres’ – Carlos Vives & Juanes
‘No Es Normal’ – Venesti, Nacho & Maffio
‘Plis’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
‘Si Tú Me Quieres’ – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Best Tropical Album
‘Clásicos de la Provincia 30 Años (Remastered & Expanded)’ – Carlos Vives
‘Llamada Perdida’ – Prince Royce
‘Radio Güira’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
‘Voy a Ti’ – Luis Figueroa
‘Yo’ – Christian Alicea
Best Song Regional Mexican
‘Como Quieras Quiero’ – Eden Muñoz
‘Dios Bendiga Nuestro Amor’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
‘Indispensable’ – Carin León
‘La Diabla’ – Xavi
‘No Es Que Me Quiera Ir’ – Alejandro Fernández
‘No Se Vale’ – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
‘Obsesión’ – Intocable
‘Te Quiero Ver’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
‘Un Cumbión Dolido’ – Christian Noda
l‘Vengo De Verla’ – Calibre 50
Best Collaboration Regional Mexican
‘Alch Si’ – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
‘CCC’ – Michelle Maciel & Eden Muñoz
‘Cumbia Triste’ – Los Ángeles Azules & Alejandro Fernández
‘Lady Gaga’ – Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H‘
Santo Patrón’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Fuerza Regida
Best Fusion Regional Mexican
‘De Lunes a Lunes’ – Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera
‘El Amor de mi Vida’ – Los Ángeles Azules & Maria Becerra
‘Peso Pluma: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55’ – Peso Pluma & Bizarrap
‘Por El Contrario’ - Becky G, Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar
‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León
Best Album Regional Mexican
‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León
‘Como en los Viejos Tiempos’ – Eden Muñoz
‘El Comienzo’ Grupo Frontera
‘Esquinas’ – Becky G
‘Exótico (Deluxe)’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
‘Forajido EP2’ – Christian Nodal
‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma
‘Modus Operandi’ – Intocable
‘Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada’ – Fuerza Regida
‘Tiempo Al Tiempo’ – Calibre 50
Creator of the Year
Basi Cerdan
Dani Valle
Tammy Parra
Wendy Guevara
Yeri Mua
Creator that Inspires Me
Carlos Eduardo
Espina
Daniel Habif
Nilda Chiaraviglio
Sofía Bella
Vanesa Amaro
Creator with a Cause
Alexis Omman
Jake Ceja
Juan González
Juixxe
Manuel Nuñez
Best LOL
Andres Johnson
Jezzini
Karla De La Torre
La Jose
Mr. Chuy
My Favorite Actor
Daniel Elbittar
Emmanuel Palomares
Gabriel Soto
Marcus Ornellas
Matías Novoa
My Favorite Actress
Bárbara de Regil
Carolina Miranda
Claudia Martín
Coco Máxima
Livia Brito
They Make Me Fall in Love
Angelique Boyer y Daniel Elbittar
Carolina Miranda y Andrés Palacios
Claudia Martin y Daniel Ebittar
Livia Brito y Osvaldo de León
Marcus Onerllas y Alejandra Robles Gil