Maluma, Peso Pluma, and Carín León lead the list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2024

Premios Juventud is right around the corner. The annual event celebrates the best in Latin music and entertainment and this year Maluma, Peso Pluma, and Carín León lead the list of nominees with seven each. They join a large group of talented individuals nominated for their work. This year's motto is "Dare for More" which will be the theme for the magenta carpet and the night's festivities.

© GettyImages Carin Leon and Maluma

An inspiration for women, Shakira and Karol G represent Colombia with six nominations each, making their country proud. Becky G ties with Grupo Frontera with five, while Bad Bunny, Bizarrap, Farruko, Feid, Fuerza Regina, Manuel Turizo, and Ozuna compete for four awards each.

It will all come down to fans for who takes home a trophy. The decision is in the hands of the public, who can vote starting today for their favorites at PremiosJuventud.com until Monday, July 8. Taking place on July 25, Clarissa Molina, Lele Pons, and Wisin will host this year's awards. The trio will lead the night of exciting wins and live performances from the biggest names in entertainment.

Premios Juventud Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Carín León

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Sebastián Yatra



Premios Juventud Female Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Karol G

Maria Becerra

Shakira

Favorite Group or Duo of The Year

Fuerza Regida

Ha*Ash

Los Ángeles Azules

Mau y Ricky

Reik

New Generation – Female Artist

Ela Taubert

J Noa

Joaquina

Rainao

Zhamira Zambrano

New Generation – Male Artist

Christian Alicea

Dei VIzaak

Jere Klein

Los Esquivel

Luar La LLuck

RaMilo J

Omar Courtz

Venesti

New Generation – Regional Mexican

Chino Pacas

Delilah

Gabito Ballesteros

Jasiel Nuñez

Michelle Maciel

Nathan Galante

Oscar Maydon

Xavi

The Best Beatmakers



Big One

Bizarrap

Chris Jedi

Edgar Barrera

Gaby Music

MAG

Ovy on the Drums

Sky Rompiendo

Tainy

Zecca

The Perfect Collab

‘ALV’ – Arcángel & Grupo Frontera

‘Bellakeo’ – Peso Pluma & Anitta

‘Cosas de la Peda’ – Prince Royce Ft. Gabito Ballesteros

‘De Lunes a Lunes’ – Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera

‘El Jefe’ – Shakira & Fuerza Regida

‘En Esta Boca’ – Kany García & Young Miko

‘Las Mujeres’ – Carlos Vives & Juanes

‘Ni Me Debes Ni Te Debo’ – Carin León & Camilo

‘Por el Contrario’ – Becky G, Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar

‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León

OMG Collaboration

‘Celular’ – Nicky Jam

Maluma & The Chainsmokers

‘Contigo’ – Karol G & Tiësto

‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled

‘Esta Vida’ – Marshmello & Farruko

‘Freak 54 (Freak Out)’ – Pitbull & Nile Rodgers

‘K-Pop’ – Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

‘Muñekita’ – Kali Uchis, El Alfa & JT

‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul

‘Puntería’ – Shakira & Cardi B‘

Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta

Girl Power

‘En Esta Boca’ – Kany García & Young Miko

‘La Original.MP3’ – Emilia & Tin

i‘Labios Mordidos’ – Kali Uchis & Karol G

‘Nada de Ti’ – Ana Bárbara & Majo Aguilar

'Puntería’ – Shakira & Cardi BMi

‘Dance Track’ Favorito

‘Celular’ – Nicky Jam, Maluma & The Chainsmokers

‘Contigo’ – Karol G & Tiësto

‘Dientes’ – J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled

‘Esta Vida’ – Marshmello & Farruko

‘La Original.MP3’ – Emilia & Tini

‘Las Babys’ – Aitana

‘Rauw Alejandro: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 56’ – Bizarrap & Rauw Alejandro

‘Vocation’ – Ozuna & David Guetta

Best Urban Track



‘Funk Rave’ – Anitta

‘Lala’ – Myke Towers

‘Mónaco’ – Bad Bunny

‘Niña Bonita’ – Feid & Sean Paul

‘Qlona’ – Karol G & Peso Pluma

‘Un Cigarrillo’ – Chencho Corleone

Best Urban Mix



‘Bubalu’ – Feid & Rema

‘Borracho y Loco’ – Yandel & Myke Towers

‘Quema’ – Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma & SOG

‘Podemos Repetirlo’ – Don Omar & Checho Corleone

‘Tucu’ – Ozuna & Amarion

Best Urban Album

‘Att.’ – Young Miko

‘Cosmo’ – Ozuna

‘Forever King’ – Don Omar

‘LVEU: Vive La Tuya… No La Mía’ – Myke Towers

‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’ – Karol G

‘Mor, No Le Temas a La Oscuridad’ – Feid

‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ – Bad Bunny

‘Sol María’ – Eladio Carrión

Best Song Pop/Urban



‘Bonita’ – Daddy Yankee

‘Coco Loco’ – Maluma

‘Corazón Vacío’ – Maria Becerra

‘No Te Enamores De Él’ – Danny Ocean

‘Pasa_Je_Ro’ – Farruko

‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ – Sebastián Yatra

Best Collaboration Pop/Urban

‘Arranca’ – Becky G Ft. Omega

‘Baby Hello’ – Rauw Alejandro & Bizarrap

‘Copa Vacía’ – Shakira & Manuel Turizo

‘Esta Vida’ – Marshmello & Farruko

‘Manos Frías’ – Mau y Ricky, Reik & Beéle

‘Vagabundo’ – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo & Beéle

Best Album Pop/Urban



‘.MP3’ – Emilia

‘Bailemos Otra Vez’ – Chayanne

‘Don Juan’ – Maluma

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ – Shakira

‘Sincerándome’ – Carlos Rivera

Tropical Hit



‘Bailando Bachata’ – Chayanne

‘Bandido’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Mambo 23’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Me Enrd’ – Prince Royce

‘Punta Cana’ – Marc Anthony

Tropical Mix



‘El Yate (Versión Salsa)’ – Lenny Tavárez & Sergio George

‘Las Mujeres’ – Carlos Vives & Juanes

‘No Es Normal’ – Venesti, Nacho & Maffio

‘Plis’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘Si Tú Me Quieres’ – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Best Tropical Album

‘Clásicos de la Provincia 30 Años (Remastered & Expanded)’ – Carlos Vives

‘Llamada Perdida’ – Prince Royce

‘Radio Güira’ – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Voy a Ti’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Yo’ – Christian Alicea

Best Song Regional Mexican

‘Como Quieras Quiero’ – Eden Muñoz

‘Dios Bendiga Nuestro Amor’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Indispensable’ – Carin León

‘La Diabla’ – Xavi

‘No Es Que Me Quiera Ir’ – Alejandro Fernández

‘No Se Vale’ – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

‘Obsesión’ – Intocable

‘Te Quiero Ver’ – La Maquinaria Norteña

‘Un Cumbión Dolido’ – Christian Noda

l‘Vengo De Verla’ – Calibre 50

Best Collaboration Regional Mexican

‘Alch Si’ – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

‘CCC’ – Michelle Maciel & Eden Muñoz

‘Cumbia Triste’ – Los Ángeles Azules & Alejandro Fernández

‘Lady Gaga’ – Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H‘

Santo Patrón’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Fuerza Regida

Best Fusion Regional Mexican



‘De Lunes a Lunes’ – Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera

‘El Amor de mi Vida’ – Los Ángeles Azules & Maria Becerra

‘Peso Pluma: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55’ – Peso Pluma & Bizarrap

‘Por El Contrario’ - Becky G, Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar

‘Según Quién’ – Maluma & Carin León

Best Album Regional Mexican

‘Colmillo De Leche’ – Carin León

‘Como en los Viejos Tiempos’ – Eden Muñoz

‘El Comienzo’ Grupo Frontera

‘Esquinas’ – Becky G

‘Exótico (Deluxe)’ – La Maquinaria Norteña

‘Forajido EP2’ – Christian Nodal

‘Génesis’ – Peso Pluma

‘Modus Operandi’ – Intocable

‘Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada’ – Fuerza Regida

‘Tiempo Al Tiempo’ – Calibre 50

Creator of the Year

Basi Cerdan

Dani Valle

Tammy Parra

Wendy Guevara

Yeri Mua

Creator that Inspires Me

Carlos Eduardo

Espina

Daniel Habif

Nilda Chiaraviglio

Sofía Bella

Vanesa Amaro

Creator with a Cause



Alexis Omman

Jake Ceja

Juan González

Juixxe

Manuel Nuñez

Best LOL



Andres Johnson

Jezzini

Karla De La Torre

La Jose

Mr. Chuy

My Favorite Actor



Daniel Elbittar

Emmanuel Palomares

Gabriel Soto

Marcus Ornellas

Matías Novoa

My Favorite Actress

Bárbara de Regil

Carolina Miranda

Claudia Martín

Coco Máxima

Livia Brito

They Make Me Fall in Love



Angelique Boyer y Daniel Elbittar

Carolina Miranda y Andrés Palacios

Claudia Martin y Daniel Ebittar

Livia Brito y Osvaldo de León

Marcus Onerllas y Alejandra Robles Gil