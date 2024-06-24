Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal are currently enjoying a significant moment in their lives. They have achieved success professionally, and their love for each other continues to bring them closer daily. Recently, they took a trip to Paris, France, where they not only had the opportunity to experience Paris Fashion Week and visit the world's top fashion houses but also showcased their love for each other.

Their social media posts documented the special moments of their journey, reflecting their joy and style.In her stories, Ángela has captured some of her experiences in Paris. She has shared beautiful cityscapes and detailed her adventures. However, the most interesting photo was where she and Christian were posing in front of a mirror, dressed in black with coordinating looks and leather accessories.

© @ÁngelaAguilar Ángela Aguilar shares her first photo with Christian Nodal on social media

Even though their faces are not visible, it's clear that it's them because of the tattoos on the neck of Christian, who is known as the interpreter of "Botella tras botella." The couple was in the city after several designers invited Nodal to see the progress of their new collections. Nodal also sat in the front row at Rick Owens's show, which presented his latest spring/summer 2025 collection.

© @ChristianNodal Christian Nodal and Rick Owens

Additionally, the singer-songwriter attended the fashion show of the French house AMIRI, where he was seen with the brand's designer, Mike Amiri.

A traveling love

After Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal confirmed their relationship exclusively to HOLA! USA and Américas have been traveling the world. Following their romantic trip to Rome, the couple also visited Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, where Christian Nodal performed as part of his Pa'l Cora tour. A few weeks later, they traveled to Paris and spent some extraordinary days exploring the city. They even visited Disneyland Paris amusement park - places that have become perfect spots for them to enjoy their love to the fullest.

What Nodal has said about his romance with Ángela

After his romance was confirmed in HOLA! USA and Américas, Christian Nodal took to his social networks and shared a video about the beautiful stage of life he is experiencing with Ángela Aguilar. "I'm living a beautiful experience with a woman I love. Our love took many years to blossom, and now that it's happening, we're enjoying and embracing the experience," he explained calmly.