Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar rock matching outfits while arriving in Ecuador for a concert

Machala, Ecuador, is set to experience an unforgettable night as Mexican singer Christian Nodal prepares to take the stage for a highly anticipated concert. The acclaimed artist, known for his hit songs “Botella tras botella” and “De los besos que te di,” has not arrived alone. Accompanying him is his current partner, Ángela Aguilar, with whom he recently rekindled a relationship, as revealed exclusively in HOLA! USA & Américas.

The couple’s arrival in Ecuador has sparked excitement among fans and the media. They were seen landing in the country by plane, and numerous photos and videos of the duo have been circulating on social media. Nodal and Aguilar made quite the impression as they stepped onto the landing strip in coordinated outfits, both donning jeans and black shirts, complete with stylish glasses. Aguilar added a pop of color with a Birkin bag. Their synchronized appearance added a touch of glamour and unity, underscoring their status as one of the newest Latin music’s captivating pairs.

Christian Nodal’s concert in Machala is part of his ongoing tour, which has been met with enthusiastic responses from fans across various countries. His passionate performances and soulful lyrics have solidified his place in the hearts of many, making each concert a much-anticipated event.

It is still unknown if Ángela Aguilar will perform alongside Nodal in Ecuador; however, she is a rising star in her own right. Known for her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence, Aguilar recently surprised fans on Tuesday, June 11, after appearing at Nodal’s concert at the iconic National Auditorium in Mexico City.

The concert marked the third of four performances Nodal had scheduled for his Pal’Cora tour. Ángela, the daughter of the legendary singer Pepe Aguilar, joined Nodal on stage, making this sold-out concert the most memorable one yet. Their chemistry was evident as they performed together, and they looked comfortable and loving while sharing the stage.

The pair delighted fans with a duet of “Por mujeres como tú,” a beloved hit by Pepe Aguilar. The performance was a beautiful homage to Angela’s musical heritage.

The most memorable moment of the evening occurred at the end of their performance when they sang “Dime como quieres,” a song that had initially brought them together professionally. As the song’s final notes echoed through the auditorium, the audience cheered as the couple sealed their relationship with a passionate kiss, making their love for each other public and undeniable.