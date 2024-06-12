Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar seal their love with a passionate on-stage kiss

Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar sealed their love with a passionate kiss on stage, days after the couple exclusively confirmed their relationship to HOLA! USA & Americas. The heartwarming and electrifying moment occurred on Tuesday, June 11, during their latest concert at the iconic National Auditorium in Mexico City.

The concert marked the third of four performances Nodal has scheduled for his Pal’Cora tour. Ángela, the daughter of the legendary singer Pepe Aguilar, joined Nodal on stage, making this sold-out concert the most memorable one yet. Their chemistry was evident as they performed together, and they looked comfortable and loving while sharing the stage.

The pair delighted fans with a duet of “Por mujeres como tú,” a beloved hit by Pepe Aguilar. The performance was a beautiful homage to Angela’s musical heritage.

The highlight of the evening came at the end of their performance when they sang “Dime como quieres,” a song that had previously brought them together professionally. As the song’s final notes resonated through the auditorium to the cheering crowd, the pair shared a passionate kiss, sealing their relationship publicly and unequivocally.

Hours before the concert, Nodal took to social media to share a video addressing his love life. The star shuts down rumors of infidelity while also asking his followers for kindness regarding his ex, Cazzu, with whom he shares a daughter.

“I know that many learned today that Ángela and I are involved in a relationship and since we don’t like gossip or made up stories, and because I want to repect my former partner, my daughter, and my current partner, I wanted to provide some context for you all,” he said.

Nodal quickly addressed Cazzu and praised her, revealing that their breakup was friendly. “First of all, Julieta is a person that I love and that I will respect for my entire life. We’re public figures, we’re artists, but we’re not binded for life. Love doesn’t always work out. Our cycle together ended in the best possible way. It was love that gave us the best gift that life could have given us, the most beautiful thing we could have made together, which is Inti, my daughter, whom I’ll always love and take care of.”

Nodal clarified that his relationship with the Mexican singer began after his relationship with Cazzu had ended, addressing the circulating rumors since his relationship with Aguilar was confirmed. “In that relationship there were never third parties, there were never any infidelities. Sometimes love doesn’t work and now I’m living a beautiful experience with a woman that I love, with a love that took several years in order to realize, and it’s something that we’re enjoying and that we’re living through,” he said.