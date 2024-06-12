Cazzu breaks her silence after Nodal and Ángela Aguilar confirm their relationship

Following the media attention sparked by the news of Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal’s relationship, Cazzu, the mother of Nodal’s daughter, broke her silence. Days after, Ángela and Christian confirmed exclusively to HOLA! USA & AMÉRICAS their relationship, the Argentine singer broke her silence by releasing a statement on social media.

In the post, which also included an adorable image of her baby, Inti Nodal, Cazzu said that her baby is her priority now; therefore, she will take some time off social media to focus on herself, her baby, and her work.

Inti, her priority

In one of her stories, Cazzu wrote: “It is very overwhelming to be in the news everywhere for something like this. I always tried to avoid this side of the merciless media exposure and today to live it in this great dimension without having done anything to have so much attention and for my name to be everywhere is an immense shame. But I take responsibility for my choices and also for what I have no control over,” reads the first part of the statement.

Cazzu continued: “That is why I share these words: I feel the need to let you know that I am fine, going through it in the best way possible. I choose to distance myself from social media for a bit to detox and concentrate on my baby, who is my priority, and on my work while everything calms down out there. Life is not totally beautiful or totally horrible, nor are people 100% completely good or bad, there are always shades of gray and nuances, but the important thing is to breathe and resist the necessary processes with love and learn. Thank you for the concern of so many,” she concluded.

Closing a cycle

In addition to this message, Cazzu posted another story with a revealing phrase, signaling the end of a cycle in some way: “Now let’s turn the page, let’s live and let live,” it reads along with an emoji with a broken heart covered with a bandage.

Recently, Cazzu has been keeping a low profile on social media, mainly posting stories with her daughter. Following her split with Nodal, she has chosen to focus on her baby and prepare for her return to the stage.

In the past, the singer revealed to Ventaneando that she was not used to dealing with press attention: “It’s challenging because I’m not in the media. I only make music, and everything else that happens... I really don’t understand very well how the press works. It generates a lot of conflict for me to see a lot of people lying about me,” she declared in December 2022 during a visit to Mexico.