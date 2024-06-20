Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar enjoy an afternoon at Disney Paris hand in hand

Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar have found the perfect balance between their busy work schedules and leisure time. After visiting the Dominican Republic and Ecuador as part of Nodal's "Tour Pa'l Cora," the couple headed across the ocean to enjoy a few days in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, with a fun stop at Disneyland. Of course, being the stars they are, they were recognized by fans.

Since HOLA! Américas exclusively confirmed that the singers are a couple - their love story has crossed borders. The couple strolled hand in hand through the Parisian amusement park, deciding which attraction to visit next. Although Ángela did not wear the traditional Minnie ears, Christian was in the Disney spirit wearing a sorcerer Mickey hat, from the iconic film Fantasia (1940). They looked casual with Ángela in a baggy white T-shirt and jeans, and Christian in a black T-shirt and jeans.

Fernando Portillo, a Mexican fan vacationing in Paris, couldn't give up the opportunity to ask for a photo. According to reports, the couple declined to pose together but did take individual photos. Christian took Ángela's photo, while Fernando took a selfie with Christian.

Christian Nodal at Paris Fashion Week

After touring the park, Ángela and Christian continued with their schedules. The "Botella Tras Botella" singer attended some Paris Fashion Week shows, bringing his Mexican flare to the prestigious event. The singer had the honor of meeting designer Rick Owens after sitting in the front row of his show, and it looked like he had an incredible experience. On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer shared a gallery of photos and a video of the show at the Palais de Tokyo, where he wore a dark, black, goth look. He rocked leather pants, an open shirt that showed off his chest tattoos, a jacket, and a huge silver cross necklace with a skull on it. He also wore a large diamond-encrusted watch, pinky ring, bracelet, and small band on his left hand.

Ángela, who has divided fans since the couple went public, has remained reserved with her social media posts during this trip, focusing on her music. The only hint she gave was a story posted a few days ago from the plane, showing the sky without revealing her destination.

