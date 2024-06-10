Ariana Grande’s ex, Dalton Gomez, finds love in Maika Monroe: Couple makes it Instagram official!

Actress Maika Monroe, known for her role in “It Follows,” has made her relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez official on Instagram. On Sunday, June 9, Monroe, 31, took to Instagram to share photos, subtly announcing her romance with Gomez, 28, who was previously married to pop star Ariana Grande.

Monroe’s Instagram post, captioned with a star emoji, began with a heartwarming photo of herself standing on her tiptoes to kiss Gomez in the middle of a crosswalk. This sweet snapshot was just the beginning of the couple’s Instagram debut. In the final slide of the photo dump, Monroe included a clearer picture of the two snuggled up together, enjoying a serene sea view.

The couple looked effortlessly chic, matching in comfortable, all-black outfits as they embraced during the golden hour. Speculation about the couple’s relationship first surfaced in October 2023 when TMZ published photos of them kissing.

Since then, Gomez and Monroe have been seen together on several occasions, including a recent sighting at Los Angeles‘ LAX airport last month. The couple was photographed displaying plenty of PDA, leaving no doubt about their romance. This Instagram reveal marks a significant milestone for Gomez and Monroe, solidifying their relationship in the public eye.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalized their divorce in March 2024, following their 2-year marriage. The singer, who hints at the struggles of her relationship in her new album, is had to pay Gomez $1.25 million as ordered by a judge in Los Angeles.

The singer will have to make a one-time payment to her ex-husband with no future alimony ordered. Ariana holds an estimated net worth of $240 million, following the success of her music and acting career, as well as her beauty brand.