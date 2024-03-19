Ariana Grande to pay $1.25 million to Dalton Gomez, and more details as they finalize their divorce

Ariana Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez have finalized their divorce following their 2-year marriage. The singer, who hints at the struggles of her relationship in her new album, is set to pay Gomez $1.25 million as ordered by a judge in Los Angeles.

As reported by the Associated Press, the dissolution of their marriage became official on Tuesday, with the former couple settling their case back in October 2023. However, the pair were ordered to wait six months, before the judge’s order was put in place.

The singer will have to make a one-time payment to her ex-husband with no future alimony ordered. Ariana holds an estimated net worth of $240 million, following the success of her music and acting career, as well as her beauty brand.

During the settlement, the pair also agreed to divide the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home. Apart from the one-time payment, the singer is set to pay up to $25,000 on his attorneys fees, after filing for divorce in September 2023.

The pair had signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage, and sources revealed that before the news about their split went public, they had already worked out the details of the settlement, as they wanted to reach a speedy separation.

As reported by Page Six at the time, the pair “came to the decision together” as they were “having problems before January.” The source also shared with the publication that they wanted to “remain friends.” Following the divorce, the singer was romantically linked to her ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater, who went on to file for divorce from his wife.

The controversial relationship seems to have started amid the divorce, with fans of the singer having mixed reactions about the romance.