Ariana Grande wears Mariah Carey dress after confirming music collaboration

Ariana Grande is tributing Mariah Carey in the best way possible. After the two collaborated on a remix of “Yes, and?” Grande was photographed with a dress tributing Carey.

Grande was photographed looking stunning, wearing a Mariah Carey vintage tee that she wore as a dress. She paired it with an oversized coat, some thigh high boots, and rounded out the look with her hair held back in a pony tail and some makeup.

Grande and Carey recently collaborated in a remix of Grande’s “Yes, And?” the two announced the collaboration with a social media post. In it, Grande is seen wearing a short polka dot dress and singing some of the opening notes of the song. She then pushes the camera, revealing Carey, who’s making one of her signature whistle notes. “i love you so much @mariahcarey 🥹 yes, and? remix out now,” Grande captioned the post.

“Love you Ari!!” replied Carey. “Thank you for having me on this record.”

Grande’s admiration for Carey

Grande shared the news of Carey’s involvement with her song a couple of days ago, sharing a photo of the two holding each other and smiling at the camera. i cannot believe the words i am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Grande.

“There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. It means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”