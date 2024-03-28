Lukas Gage apologizes to Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain for his failed marriage

Lukas Gage recently became a hot topic for reasons unrelated to his acting talent. The White Lotus actor made headlines not for his on-screen performances but for his sincere apology to two legendary figures in the entertainment industry - Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain.

The saga began with Lukas Gage’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where he opened up about his short-lived marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Reflecting on their Las Vegas wedding, Lukas candidly addressed the heartfelt rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One,” performed by the legendary singer herself. Lukas humorously labeled the performance as “the biggest waste of her time,” given the subsequent dissolution of his marriage to Chris.

In a moment of introspection, Lukas expressed his remorse to Shania Twain, acknowledging the perceived frivolity of his wedding choice. His apology, laced with sincerity, shows his appreciation for the iconic singer and his regret for any inconvenience caused. In her characteristic style, Shania responded with a blend of humor and grace. “If you’re not in it for love,” Shania wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding: “I’m outta here!”

In a gesture of accountability, Lukas extended his apology to another key player in his wedding saga – Kim Kardashian. As the officiant of his wedding ceremony, Kim played a pivotal role in orchestrating the event.

Why did Lukas and Chris break up?

Lukas addressed this query cryptically, attributing their separation to a manic episode spanning six months. While debunking cheating rumors, Lukas cited legal constraints, hinting at undisclosed details surrounding their breakup.

Despite the tumultuous nature of his past relationship, Lukas remains optimistic about the future. Embracing his impulsive tendencies with self-awareness, he humorously questioned potential future marriages.