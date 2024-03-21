Ricky Martin talks about his relationship with his ex-husband, Jwan Yosef, a year after their divorce

In July 2023, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef decided to separate after being married for six years. They announced the news while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a cordial relationship for their children’s well-being. The singer emphasized that providing their children with a harmonious and peaceful environment is their top priority, a commitment they have fully fulfilled.

One year later, the Puerto Rican celebrity gave an update on his life, mentioning how work had become his refuge. He joined the cast of the “Palm Royale” television series recently released on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

©GettyImages



Ricky se sinceró como pocas veces sobre la relación actual con su exesposo.

Ricky has recognized how difficult it is to face changes in a relationship. “It is never easy, you know that any separation is difficult, but I believe that it is something that had to happen and today my ex-husband and I have a wonderful relationship, we are raising two children,” he said in Ventaneando.

Ricky found solace in his work. Acting allowed him to express his emotions and feel better, as he shared during an interview. “For me, the most important thing is to confront my emotions and not avoid them, not push them aside, but work definitely helps, being creative, having your mind busy helps to heal a little, but the important thing is not to let the feelings go. On the one hand, you can’t,” the star said.

©GettyImages



Ricky y Jwan Yosef estuvieron casados seis años.

The support of his mother and his loved ones

Ricky has always had his mother by his side, providing him with unconditional love and support whenever needed. This love has also extended to his children, especially during a challenging personal transition that the singer is currently going through. “My mother is always with me, look how lucky I am, she is a very dedicated grandmother and my children see lights because of their grandmother and yes, my mother has been with me, but that has been all my life, even when I started my career as soloist, my mother has always been there nearby, with an eagle eye,” he revealed.

©GettyImages



Ricky vive pleno su paternidad, viendo crecer a sus hijos.

Ricky also said he feels fulfilled by surrounding himself with loving people who have been there for him when he needs them most. “I have a lot of people around me, friends who love me, who lift my spirit when I’m a little down and who put my feet on the ground when I’m a little euphoric. I think it is important, and on that side, I am the richest man in the world,” he said, smiling.