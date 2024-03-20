Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett’s chemistry in ‘Palm Royale’ will captivate audiences

Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, and Ricky Martin star in Apple TV+‘s latest gem, the gripping series Palm Royale. Set in 1969, the show delves into the societal divide between the privileged and the marginalized, exploring themes of sacrifice, belonging, and the pursuit of wealth and status.

At the forefront of this compelling narrative are two luminaries of the entertainment industry: Carol Burnett and Ricky Martin. Burnett, known for her legendary comedic talent, takes on the role of Norma D’ellacourt, the enigmatic matriarch of Palm Beach’s upper echelon. Meanwhile, Martin steps into the shoes of Robert Diaz, a Korean War veteran and employee of the town’s prestigious club, residing in Norma’s pool house.

©GettyImages



(From L) Creator Abe Sylvia, US actress Kaia Gerber, US actress Kristen Wiig, US actress and comedian Carol Burnett and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin attend Apple TV+‘s “Palm Royale” series premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, on March 14, 2024.

Speaking at the TV Critics Winter press tour in Pasadena, Burnett expressed her enthusiasm for joining the project, citing the stellar cast as a significant draw. “All I had to do is hear who was going to be in it. Kristen, Laura Dern, Ricky, it’s just an incredible cast,” she shared. “I didn’t even have to read the script. I just wanted to work with these people and get to know them, and go out to dinner and have some fun.”

Reflecting on his experience working alongside Burnett, Martin offered glowing praise for the actress. “She’s very loving and very warm,” he remarked during an interview with TODAY. “I was really nervous before I started working with her, but she just, she was just asking about my family life. She was very beautiful, loving, and down to earth.”

Despite the weighty themes explored in Palm Royale, Martin revealed that Burnett’s presence on set had a profound impact, even in scenes where her character is silent. “Even when she’s not saying a word in the scene, she makes me laugh because she’s the queen of comedy,” he confessed.

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Amber Charade Robinson, and Josh Lucas from Palm Royale seen at the Apple TV+ 2024 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 05, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

How Ricky Martin landed a gig on ‘Palm Royale’

Ricky Martin revealed that he secured his role in Palm Royale after dancing with the show’s creator, Abe Sylvia, at an Oscars after-party. The 52-year-old King of Latin Music and actor said the 1970s period comedy miniseries arrived in his life by fate—or maybe his good dancing skills.

“In an after-hours Oscar party. It was a really cool after-party. I try to go every year because it’s wonderful. And I was dancing next to the creator of the show, Abe Sylvia, who is a wonderful producer and director. And someone that also taught me so much,” Ricky said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“And we were just dancing and I don’t know what happened. A couple of days later he contacted my agent, and two weeks later I had the script,” Ricky said, leaving the audience and Jimmy in awe. “No way,” the host remarked.

“And then two weeks later, I flew to L.A. to meet with Tate Taylor, also the director and executive producer of the show,” Ricky revealed, adding, “And I am so lucky to be part of such a wonderful show, because this is one serious, it’s serious, but it’s funny, but it’s dark. But it’s so much, this show. Everything that you can imagine as an audience, you will feel with this show and then obviously to be surrounded by such an amazing cast.”

Palm Royale tells the story of an ambitious woman trying to “secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society circa 1969.” The show features Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Josh Lucas.