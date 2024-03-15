Kaia Gerber and Ricky Martin posed with their families at the premiere of Palm Royale

Ricky Martin and Kaia Gerber stepped out in Los Angeles for the highly anticipated premiere of ‘Palm Royale.’ The two actors posed for the cameras in Beverly Hills with the rest of the star-studded cast and talked to reporters about their experience working on the set of the Apple TV series.

The 22-year-old actress wore a 60’s inspired look, while the 52-year-old Puerto Rican actor wore an all-black suit. This time the model decided to wear Alaïa and went for a tropical vibe in a blue minidress featuring a high neck. Kaia paired the look with white heels, styled her hair in loose waves, and rocked a neutral makeup look.

Ricky Martin was photographed with his twin sons Valentino and Matteo, who showed their support for their dad on the red carpet, smiling for the cameras and standing next to him. Meanwhile, Kaia was also there with her family, including her mom, Cindy Crawford, and her dad, Rande Gerber, as well as her brother Presley.

The two celebrity families shared a sweet moment on the red carpet, with Ricky playing Robert, one of the servers at the exclusive Palm Beach club, while Kaia plays the role of a manicurist named Mitzi.

Ricky talked to Access Hollywood about his role in the series and gushed about being a proud dad to his four children. “I have the little ones, Lucia who is 5 and Wren who is 4 and they are the loves of my life. I wake up in the morning listening to them. They’re my coffee,” he said to the publication about his younger kids.

“I love being a father. I love having a big family. I have twin 15-year-old boys that are asking so many really cool questions. They love sports, but they also love the arts, so they work with both sides of their brain,” he concluded.