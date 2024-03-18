Ricky Martin reflects on the time he met Madonna

In a recent interview with Kelly and Mark, Ricky Martin opened up about the time he met the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. This marked a momentous occasion in music history, as the two icons then joined forces for Madonna’s second-ever music collaboration.

Ricky Martin, renowned for his stage presence and dynamic performances, shared insights into the experience of meeting the global superstar in 1999 during the Grammys. “She gave me a standing ovation. Everybody did,” he recalled, revealing she went backstage after his performance to meet him.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Ricky Martin emphasized the significance of joining forces with Madonna, saying how proud he is of being the second person she ever collaborated with after her duet with Prince.

The collaboration between Ricky Martin and Madonna

The song “Be Careful (Cuidado Con Mi Corazón)” transcends musical boundaries and converges cultures, genres, and generations. It is a Spanglish guitar-based down-tempo duet that mixes acoustic and electronic elements.

One of the most intriguing aspects of their collaboration was the creative synergy between Ricky Martin and Madonna. Despite their diverse backgrounds and styles, they found common ground in their love for music and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

The song is part of Ricky’s fifth studio album and first English release on May 11, 1999. After the album’s release, Martin embarked on the worldwide Livin‘ la Vida Loca Tour, the highest-grossing tour of 2000 by a Latin artist.

The album was promoted with four singles. The lead single, “Livin‘ la Vida Loca,” became Martin’s biggest hit and one of the best-selling singles of all time, reaching the top of the charts in over 20 countries. It held the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks, marking Martin’s first number-one single. The subsequent singles, “She’s All I Ever Had,” “Shake Your Bon-Bon,” and “Private Emotion,” also reached the top of the charts and became top 10 hits worldwide.