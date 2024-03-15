Sheila E. is set to shake the Salsa scene with the upcoming album ‘Bailar’

Legendary musician and undisputed queen of percussion, Sheila E., is poised to mesmerize her fans and Latin music enthusiasts worldwide with the imminent release of her highly anticipated debut salsa album, “Bailar.” This landmark project showcases Sheila E.‘s unparalleled versatility and undeniable talent.

“Bailar” promises to be an electrifying musical odyssey that seamlessly blends Sheila E.‘s natural percussive prowess with the infectious rhythms of salsa. Throughout the album, listeners can anticipate being swept away by captivating melodies and pulsating beats that are sure to ignite the dance floor.

Inspired by her profound admiration for salsa legends and desire to pay homage to the genre’s rich history, Sheila E. pours her heart and soul into every track on “Bailar.” The album skillfully intertwines traditional salsa elements with Sheila E.‘s signature musicality, resulting in a collection of nostalgically familiar and refreshingly innovative songs.

Co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Tony Succar, “Bailar” features exceptional collaborations with icons such as Gloria Estefan, Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Luis Enrique, Debi Nova, and many more, creating an tapestry of sounds and styles.

Scheduled for release on April 5, “Bailar” is poised to captivate audiences worldwide, reaffirming Sheila E.‘s status as a trailblazing force in the music industry. To commemorate the album’s launch, Sheila E. will grace the stage at The Fillmore Miami Beach on April 3, accompanied by an ensemble of collaborators including Gloria Estefan, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar, Pete Escovedo, Debi Nova, and more. Tickets for this exclusive showcase are available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Furthermore, Sheila E.‘s groundbreaking legacy as a musician and performer was officially recognized on July 13, 2023, when she became the first female solo percussionist to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star represents the 2,759th addition to the Walk of Fame since its completion in 1961, following the initial 1,558 stars. To celebrate the unveiling, Sheila E. performed a concert titled “Sheila E and Friends” at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, further commemorating this milestone achievement.