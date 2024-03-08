The Queen of Percussion Sheila E. releases Celia Cruz cover featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Sheila E. is joined by some Latin icons in tributing Celia Cruz. The legendary drummer and singer has shared a reinterpretation of Cruz’s “Bemba Colora” to celebrate International Women’s Day, and is joined by Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar. The song will be featured in “Bailar,” her upcoming salsa record.

Sheila E. at the Grammys Pre Show

The music video shows Sheila playing the drums and the congas as she’s joined by Estefan and Succar, with all of them performing different verses and providing their own interpretations of the song. Sheila adds a Rumba Conga and a drum solo that provide a new edge to “Bemba Colora.”

“Bailar” will be released this April 5th and is inspired by Sheila’s “deep admiration for Salsa legends and her desire to pay homage to the genre’s rich history,” per a press release. “Sheila E. pours her heart and soul into every track on ‘Bailar.’ The album seamlessly blends traditional Salsa elements with Sheila E.‘s signature musicality, resulting in a collection of songs that feel both nostalgic and refreshingly innovative.”

“Bailar” features collaborations with plenty of Latin incons, including Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Luis Enrique, and more.

Sheila E’s upcoming performance

To celebrate the release of her upcoming record, Sheila will be performing on April 3rd at the Filmore Miami Beach. She’ll be joined onstage by Gloria Estefan, Mimy Succar, Pete Escovedo, Debi Nova, and more surprises.

Sheila E. has been making music for decades, beginning her career in the 70s as a percussionist for The George Duke Band. She’s collaborated with Prince and with many notorious artists, amassing many achievements and recognitions, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,. She’s the first female percussionist to achieve this recognition.