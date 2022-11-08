Gloria and Emilio Estefan want to take the Latin Grammy Awards to Miami

Although Las Vegas is known as “the Entertainment Capital of the World,” Miami is the go-to place for artist trying to make it big in the Latin music industry; therefore, it makes absolute sense that the Latin Grammy Awards began taking place in the magic city instead of sin city.

Legendary artists and music executives are looking for the possibility of making Florida the home state of the awards show. As reported by several publications, Gary Nader, a member of the Latin Grammy committee, hosted a meeting at the Gary Nader Art Center, so everyone could share their thoughts on how to make this happen.

©GettyImages



Gary Nader, Emilio Estefan attend the Haute Living Miami’s Annual Haute 100 Dinner Presented By Hublot And Prestige Imports at Miami Design District Palm Court on May 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Emilio and Gloria Estefan are among the stars behind this initiative. The power couple truly believes that the coastal metropolis is the perfect scenario. “Miami represents many communities, and the Latin Grammys are a great three-hour commercial that the entire world sees. We want to show this privileged city where we live,” Emilio Estefan said.

Miami-Dade’s Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, is also betting on this idea: “It would be divine to have it in Miami,” she said. While the Latin Grammys’ CEO, Manuel Abud, said he likes the idea, but the decision is not up to him. Still, he is hopeful that they “can do it.”

©GettyImages



Gloria and Emilio Estefan speak on stage during the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation presentation of the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Scholarship at the Latin Recording Academy on June 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

The 2022 Latin GRAMMY

The music academy will honor excellence in Latin music, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards,” they informed via Twitter.

According to the Latin Recording Academy’s membership body of music creators, this year’s Record Of The Year category features an exceptional group of genres, creators, and artists reflecting Latin music’s diversity and its growing cultural influence worldwide.