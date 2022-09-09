Celia Cruz’s iconic dress will be showcased at the Salsa Museum of Cali in Colombia

Celia Cruz’s musical and historical legacy continues to impact the Hispanic and Latino community. Although Cruz was born in Cuba, Colombia adopted the salsa singer as a native; therefore, to honor her contributions, the Salsa Museum of Cali will showcase a dress donated to the institution by her representative, Omer Pardillo.

On September 9 at 6:00 p.m., the director of the Salsa Museum, Carlos Molina Jr., will officially present one of Celia’s iconic outfits as a cultural exchange. According to the museum, the dress is donated through the Celia Cruz Foundation after three years of conversations between the important salsa pilgrimage space and the foundation.

“My father was a personal friend of Celia Cruz and because of the museum’s affinity, the relationship was facilitated. The pandemic, unemployment and other obstacles had not allowed us to bring the dress, but it is here,“ said Carlos Molina Jr., director of the Salsa Museum.

For Molina, having the Celia Cruz dress in Cali allows the city to gain even more recognition. “With this, the city earns cultural exchange, recognition of what Cali is and what it gave to Celia. He highlighted that she is an essential female representative of Latin music, not only for salsa but also for rhythm in Latin America.

The official presentation of La Guarachera de Cuba’s dress also comes alongside a collection of photographs and elements of the salsa ecosystem with an important cultural space.

On July 16, 2003, the entertainment industry lost one of its best Latin recording artists. Celia Cruz, also known as “La Guarachera de Cuba” and “La Reina de la Salsa,” passed away in New Jersey months after recovering from surgery to remove an aggressive brain tumor.

During her career, the Cuban-American singer and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century released hit after hit. Today, 18 years after her death she is remembered for songs such as “Bemba colorá,” “Quimbara,” “La vida es un carnaval” and ”La negra tiene tumbao.”