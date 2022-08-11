Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso to receive the 2022 Hispanic Heritage ‘Vision’ Award

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) will honor Victoria Alonso for being a powerful Latina presence in Hollywood and her performance as an executive producer of Marvel Studios’ biggest global film releases. Alonso will receive the 2022 Vision Award during the 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.

The historical program, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

©GettyImages



Angelina Jolie and Victoria Alonso attend the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

The 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will air Friday, September 30th, on PBS stations and stream on pbs.org and the PBS Video app. Alonso will be honored alongside recently revealed Arts Honoree Los Lobos and additional celebrated Latino artists and visionaries.

“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to honor Victoria Alonso’s incredible career as an executive for Marvel Studios, but, moreover, as an actionable leader in ensuring the industry’s representation looks and sounds like what the world looks and sounds like authentically,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, president, and CEO, HHF. “Her elevated position as a Latina in Hollywood and corporate America cannot be overstated as our stories are told at a global level. It’s our turn to tell her story and celebrate our community’s accomplishment, cultural pride, and great promise.”

A native of Buenos Aires, Victoria Alonso moved to the U.S. on her own at the age of 19. She worked her way up through the film and TV industry, beginning as a PA before working at the VFX powerhouse Digital Domain. She served as VFX producer on a number of films, including Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, Tim Burton’s Big Fish, Andrew Adamson’s Shrek and Marvel’s Iron Man.

©GettyImages



Victoria Alonso attends the Marvel Studios “Thor: Love And Thunder” Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

She won the Visual Effects Society (VES) Award for outstanding supporting visual effects/motion pictures for the Kingdom of Heaven, with two additional nominations for Iron Man.