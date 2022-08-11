Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso to receive the 2022 Hispanic Heritage ‘Vision’ Award

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) will honor Victoria Alonso for being a powerful Latina presence in Hollywood and her performance as an executive producer of Marvel Studios’ biggest global film releases. Alonso will receive the 2022 Vision Award during the 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
The historical program, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.
The 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will air Friday, September 30th, on PBS stations and stream on pbs.org and the PBS Video app. Alonso will be honored alongside recently revealed Arts Honoree Los Lobos and additional celebrated Latino artists and visionaries.
“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to honor Victoria Alonso’s incredible career as an executive for Marvel Studios, but, moreover, as an actionable leader in ensuring the industry’s representation looks and sounds like what the world looks and sounds like authentically,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, president, and CEO, HHF. “Her elevated position as a Latina in Hollywood and corporate America cannot be overstated as our stories are told at a global level. It’s our turn to tell her story and celebrate our community’s accomplishment, cultural pride, and great promise.”
A native of Buenos Aires, Victoria Alonso moved to the U.S. on her own at the age of 19. She worked her way up through the film and TV industry, beginning as a PA before working at the VFX powerhouse Digital Domain. She served as VFX producer on a number of films, including Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, Tim Burton’s Big Fish, Andrew Adamson’s Shrek and Marvel’s Iron Man.
She won the Visual Effects Society (VES) Award for outstanding supporting visual effects/motion pictures for the Kingdom of Heaven, with two additional nominations for Iron Man.
Victoria joined Marvel as the company’s executive vice president of visual effects and post production, doubling as co-producer on Iron Man, a role she reprised on Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger.
In 2011, she was upped to executive producer on the blockbuster hit The Avengers, a role she has maintained on all Marvel Studios’ releases since then, including Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home and, most recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Alonso also serves as the studio’s President, Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production.
A small sampling of previous HHA winners across the last 35 years include Rita Moreno, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Gloria Estefan, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Martin Sheen, Ricky Martin, Rubén Blades, Fania All-Stars, José Feliciano, Los Tigres Del Norte, Anthony Quinn, Juanes, Diego Luna, Juan Luis Guerra, and right up to the continued relevancy of recent winners such as Carlos Santana, Linda Ronstadt, Bad Bunny, Ivy Queen, Zoe Saldana, Residente, Selena Gomez and more inspiring figures ranging from essential farmworkers to pioneering NASA engineers.