Xochitl Gomez and Victoria Alonso are bringing more LGBTQ+ visibility to Marvel

Xochitl Gomez is debuting as LGBTQ+ Latina superhero America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and alongside Victoria Alonso she is bringing more LGBTQ+ visibility to Marvel.

As reported by Deadline, the Latina Marvel executive revealed why this project is so important to her and those coming behind her, including her 9-year-old daughter.

©GettyImages



Xochitl Gomez and Victoria Alonso attend Sony Pictures‘ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

“I think visibility at any age is incredibly important, whether you’re 10, 20, 30, or 80,” she said. “To have your people and to have someone who says, ‘I am, and it’s OK. I am, and I am powerful. I am, and I belong.’ I think any young adult could have that today, [specifically] the 42 percent of LGBTQIA adults that consider suicide or those that do it, would probably think twice that maybe they’re OK [as they are].”

“My hope today is that—as a small gift from a bunch of filmmakers that want to tell great stories—if there are any kids out there thinking even minimally that their lives are not worth it, I can honestly tell you their lives are worth it, and we will celebrate it with them.”

Alonso also spoke about inclusion and how countries like Saudi Arabia banned Doctor Strange 2 due to a scene that shows two moms. “I understand that certain lands have certain rules and I live in a land where our rules are that of inclusion,” she shared with the publication. “And we will continue to fight for inclusion in every place, city, and state so that every kid that doesn’t see themselves can at least see a tiny little bit of who they can become.”

In her role as America Chavez, Gomez spoke about the impact her character will have to fellow Latinas, when they see the story is far away from stereotypes. “It’s huge that I get to represent these communities that maybe haven’t felt seen before,” she said. “And you really do see her—I mean, how do you miss her? She’s on the poster! How crazy is that?”