Karamo Brown becomes the first Queer Afro-Latino in the US with a daytime talk show

Karamo Brown is making the community proud! The Queer Eye star has just became the first Queer Afro-Latino in the United States with a daytime talk show. The Cuban decent reality television personality, author, actor, and activist, will soon be taking over our tv screens with his self-titled show.

The Karamo talk show will premiere in the U.S. in the fall of 2022, according to Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News.

Karamo Brown attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

“Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue, and Maury,” Brown, 41, said.

The show will address “infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics” with Karamo’s “enthusiastic, charismatic, and fresh voice.” The show will welcome a studio audience to engage in “outrageous audience opinions” and “probing questions,” as informed by the release.

“Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons,” Wilson said. “Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences, to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience.”

“Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host, and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country,” Wilson continued.

According to Brown, his goal is “to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life.”

“As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible, so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences,” he added. “We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.”